All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12281 Bluebell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12281 Bluebell Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12281 Bluebell Avenue

12281 Bluebell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12281 Bluebell Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Absolutely gorgeous remodeled 4 bed/ 2 bath home in Garden Grove. Walk to Angel Stadium or Disneyland. This home has it all: New kitchen cabinets and Corian countertops, new paint inside and out, new tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, original hardwood floors have just been refinished, new windows. The list goes on. Two car detached garage with automatic belt drive garage door opener which reduces noise when opened. This home must be seen to be appreciated. New appliances include stove, microwave range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities; owner pays for lawn service. Very close to Parkview Elementary and Garden Grove High School. Hurry, this will not last! No pets.

For more info or to schedule a showing, contact our leasing agent at (562) 372-7722 x1. Leave a message if needed and we will get back to you promptly.

$30 application fee per adult;
$150 inspection fee (one time due upon move in);
12 month minimum lease;

MOVE IN COSTS: 1 month rent + security deposit (equal to one month rent) + $150 inspection fee

To view the details of this, or any of our other available properties, please use the following link: www.rpmsouthland.com

Thanks

Near Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Buena Park, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Cudahy, Cypress, Downey, El Monte, Gardena, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, Hawthorne, Inglewood, La Habra, La Mirada, La Palma, Lakewood, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Maywood, Montebello, Norwalk, Paramount, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Gate, Whittier

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12281 Bluebell Avenue have any available units?
12281 Bluebell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12281 Bluebell Avenue have?
Some of 12281 Bluebell Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12281 Bluebell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12281 Bluebell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12281 Bluebell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12281 Bluebell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12281 Bluebell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12281 Bluebell Avenue offers parking.
Does 12281 Bluebell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12281 Bluebell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12281 Bluebell Avenue have a pool?
No, 12281 Bluebell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12281 Bluebell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12281 Bluebell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12281 Bluebell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12281 Bluebell Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles