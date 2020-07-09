12281 Bluebell Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Absolutely gorgeous remodeled 4 bed/ 2 bath home in Garden Grove. Walk to Angel Stadium or Disneyland. This home has it all: New kitchen cabinets and Corian countertops, new paint inside and out, new tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, original hardwood floors have just been refinished, new windows. The list goes on. Two car detached garage with automatic belt drive garage door opener which reduces noise when opened. This home must be seen to be appreciated. New appliances include stove, microwave range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer/dryer hookups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities; owner pays for lawn service. Very close to Parkview Elementary and Garden Grove High School. Hurry, this will not last! No pets.



For more info or to schedule a showing, contact our leasing agent at (562) 372-7722 x1. Leave a message if needed and we will get back to you promptly.



$30 application fee per adult;

$150 inspection fee (one time due upon move in);

12 month minimum lease;



MOVE IN COSTS: 1 month rent + security deposit (equal to one month rent) + $150 inspection fee



To view the details of this, or any of our other available properties, please use the following link: www.rpmsouthland.com



Thanks



Near Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, Buena Park, Carson, Cerritos, Compton, Cudahy, Cypress, Downey, El Monte, Gardena, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, Hawthorne, Inglewood, La Habra, La Mirada, La Palma, Lakewood, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Lynwood, Maywood, Montebello, Norwalk, Paramount, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Gate, Whittier



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.