Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

12171 Bluebell Avenue

Location

12171 Bluebell Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
furnished
Beautiful huge corner lot home almost 8,000 sq ft, large driveway, upgraded wood laminate floors, upgraded kitchen, big laundry room, large back yard for entertaining guests and two storage sheds. close to Disneyland, the Convention Center, shopping, close to the city of Anaheim, Easy access to the 5 & 22 freeways and close distance to the schools and shopping centers. You may rent this house unfurnished or furnished, long term or short term (minimum of one month) with different pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12171 Bluebell Avenue have any available units?
12171 Bluebell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12171 Bluebell Avenue have?
Some of 12171 Bluebell Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12171 Bluebell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12171 Bluebell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12171 Bluebell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12171 Bluebell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12171 Bluebell Avenue offer parking?
No, 12171 Bluebell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12171 Bluebell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12171 Bluebell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12171 Bluebell Avenue have a pool?
No, 12171 Bluebell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12171 Bluebell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12171 Bluebell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12171 Bluebell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12171 Bluebell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
