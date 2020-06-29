12171 Bluebell Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful huge corner lot home almost 8,000 sq ft, large driveway, upgraded wood laminate floors, upgraded kitchen, big laundry room, large back yard for entertaining guests and two storage sheds. close to Disneyland, the Convention Center, shopping, close to the city of Anaheim, Easy access to the 5 & 22 freeways and close distance to the schools and shopping centers. You may rent this house unfurnished or furnished, long term or short term (minimum of one month) with different pricing.