12101 Le Ann Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Custom 32.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac in family friendly neighborhood. Home features refreshing pool with covered patio and fire pit, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living room, dining room and family room. Updated large kitchen with oak cabinets, granite counter tops and custom copper range hood. Washerdryer hookups in attached 2 car garage with storage and workbench. Close to freeways, schools, shopping and dining. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per moper pet.You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties669484 and click on Enter Property Yourself.