12101 Le Ann Drive
12101 Le Ann Drive

12101 Leann Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12101 Leann Dr, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Custom 32.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac in family friendly neighborhood. Home features refreshing pool with covered patio and fire pit, hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, remodeled bathrooms, spacious living room, dining room and family room. Updated large kitchen with oak cabinets, granite counter tops and custom copper range hood. Washerdryer hookups in attached 2 car garage with storage and workbench. Close to freeways, schools, shopping and dining. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50month above the rent. Pet Damage Coverage is required if you have pets at $15 per moper pet.You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https:secure.rently.comproperties669484 and click on Enter Property Yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12101 Le Ann Drive have any available units?
12101 Le Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12101 Le Ann Drive have?
Some of 12101 Le Ann Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12101 Le Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12101 Le Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12101 Le Ann Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12101 Le Ann Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12101 Le Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12101 Le Ann Drive offers parking.
Does 12101 Le Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12101 Le Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12101 Le Ann Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12101 Le Ann Drive has a pool.
Does 12101 Le Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 12101 Le Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12101 Le Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12101 Le Ann Drive has units with dishwashers.

