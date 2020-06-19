All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

12098 S Stonegate Lane

12098 Stonegate Ln · No Longer Available
Location

12098 Stonegate Ln, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S. Stonegate Lane Garden Grove, CA. 92845

Be the first one to rent this recently renovated, end unit single level town home, no expense has been spared. All new kitchen, cabinets, flooring and appliances throughout. All new bathrooms. Central Air Conditioning. Direct access from the home to the garage. Patio for enjoyment! Tree lined green belt and sparkling association pool and clubhouse. 2 car garage. Plenty of storage. New washer machine, dryer and refrigerator included! Please call Steve at 714-299-7102 for an appointment to see this beautiful residence. No animals. No smoking. See our website at www.cfginvestments.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12098 S Stonegate Lane have any available units?
12098 S Stonegate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12098 S Stonegate Lane have?
Some of 12098 S Stonegate Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12098 S Stonegate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12098 S Stonegate Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12098 S Stonegate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12098 S Stonegate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12098 S Stonegate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12098 S Stonegate Lane does offer parking.
Does 12098 S Stonegate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12098 S Stonegate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12098 S Stonegate Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12098 S Stonegate Lane has a pool.
Does 12098 S Stonegate Lane have accessible units?
No, 12098 S Stonegate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12098 S Stonegate Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12098 S Stonegate Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
