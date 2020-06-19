Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautifully renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single level town home in Garden Grove - Beautiful, all new 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage town home in Garden Grove. Cross Streets are Valley View and Chapman. 12098 S. Stonegate Lane Garden Grove, CA. 92845



Be the first one to rent this recently renovated, end unit single level town home, no expense has been spared. All new kitchen, cabinets, flooring and appliances throughout. All new bathrooms. Central Air Conditioning. Direct access from the home to the garage. Patio for enjoyment! Tree lined green belt and sparkling association pool and clubhouse. 2 car garage. Plenty of storage. New washer machine, dryer and refrigerator included! Please call Steve at 714-299-7102 for an appointment to see this beautiful residence. No animals. No smoking. See our website at www.cfginvestments.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769687)