Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12051 Chili Pepper Ln
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

12051 Chili Pepper Ln

12051 Chili Pepper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12051 Chili Pepper Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Two Story 4Bd 2.5Ba in a gated community in Garden Grove - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AGL6e9M1FM3

Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/q03bj_2r83g

You must see this spacious. two story, 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the gated Heritage Community in Garden Grove! This home boasts an open layout with a lovely kitchen that features a center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, soft closing custom cabinets and a wine bar. The bedrooms are located on the second floor each featuring laminate hardwood floors and mirrored closet doors. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a large bathroom with a soaking tub, shower and dual vanity. Other great features include: a fireplace, a direct access 2 car garage, a large community pool and more. Great location - close to freeways, shopping, dining, parks, and schools. Won't last long! Apply today!

Please submit on pets.

To schedule a showing please contact: Nick at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional information please contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5202897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12051 Chili Pepper Ln have any available units?
12051 Chili Pepper Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12051 Chili Pepper Ln have?
Some of 12051 Chili Pepper Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12051 Chili Pepper Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12051 Chili Pepper Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12051 Chili Pepper Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 12051 Chili Pepper Ln is pet friendly.
Does 12051 Chili Pepper Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12051 Chili Pepper Ln does offer parking.
Does 12051 Chili Pepper Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12051 Chili Pepper Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12051 Chili Pepper Ln have a pool?
Yes, 12051 Chili Pepper Ln has a pool.
Does 12051 Chili Pepper Ln have accessible units?
No, 12051 Chili Pepper Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12051 Chili Pepper Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 12051 Chili Pepper Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
