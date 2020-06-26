All apartments in Garden Grove
12042 Diane Street
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

12042 Diane Street

12042 Diane Street · No Longer Available
Location

12042 Diane Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Single story home in the heart of Garden Grove! Wonderfully Bright and Open Floor Plan with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Baths; 1364 sf of living area on a 7875 sf lot. Living room with fireplace and sliding glass door for alternate access to backyard. Large and bright kitchen with separate eating area and breakfast bar. New fixtures and large pantry. Pocket door between kitchen and formal dining area. Newer All-natural flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Newer tile with newer frameless shower door. Master bedroom with his and her closets. Remaining bedrooms also abundant in size with mirrored closet doors. Two car garage with direct in-house access. Roll up Garage Door with remotes. Laundry hookups in garage. Curved driveway. Large Backyard great for entertaining. Lemon and orange trees. This home also features central air conditioning and heating and copper piping. Painted in neutral colors. Walking distance to schools. Centrally located near community centers, dining, shopping, Kaiser, Historic Main St. and Disneyland. Available July 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12042 Diane Street have any available units?
12042 Diane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12042 Diane Street have?
Some of 12042 Diane Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12042 Diane Street currently offering any rent specials?
12042 Diane Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12042 Diane Street pet-friendly?
No, 12042 Diane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12042 Diane Street offer parking?
Yes, 12042 Diane Street offers parking.
Does 12042 Diane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12042 Diane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12042 Diane Street have a pool?
No, 12042 Diane Street does not have a pool.
Does 12042 Diane Street have accessible units?
No, 12042 Diane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12042 Diane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12042 Diane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
