12042 Diane Street

Single story home in the heart of Garden Grove! Wonderfully Bright and Open Floor Plan with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 Baths; 1364 sf of living area on a 7875 sf lot. Living room with fireplace and sliding glass door for alternate access to backyard. Large and bright kitchen with separate eating area and breakfast bar. New fixtures and large pantry. Pocket door between kitchen and formal dining area. Newer All-natural flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Newer tile with newer frameless shower door. Master bedroom with his and her closets. Remaining bedrooms also abundant in size with mirrored closet doors. Two car garage with direct in-house access. Roll up Garage Door with remotes. Laundry hookups in garage. Curved driveway. Large Backyard great for entertaining. Lemon and orange trees. This home also features central air conditioning and heating and copper piping. Painted in neutral colors. Walking distance to schools. Centrally located near community centers, dining, shopping, Kaiser, Historic Main St. and Disneyland. Available July 8th.