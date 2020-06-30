All apartments in Garden Grove
11971 West Street
11971 West Street

11971 West Street · No Longer Available
Location

11971 West Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to 11971 West Street!!! This lovely Garden Grove home is centrally located off of Chapman and West St. This home has been completely remodeled recently, including new roof, doors, windows, counter-tops, cabinets, A/C, & much more. This home also has a detached 300 SqFt. bonus room in the large backyard which can be turned into a play room, a study, workshop, workout room, etc.... Spacious 2-car garage. Close to Disneyland, all the freeways, schools, restaurants, churches, supermarkets, The Block of Orange and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11971 West Street have any available units?
11971 West Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11971 West Street have?
Some of 11971 West Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11971 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
11971 West Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11971 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 11971 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11971 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 11971 West Street offers parking.
Does 11971 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11971 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11971 West Street have a pool?
No, 11971 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 11971 West Street have accessible units?
No, 11971 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11971 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11971 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.

