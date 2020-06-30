Amenities

garage recently renovated gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Welcome to 11971 West Street!!! This lovely Garden Grove home is centrally located off of Chapman and West St. This home has been completely remodeled recently, including new roof, doors, windows, counter-tops, cabinets, A/C, & much more. This home also has a detached 300 SqFt. bonus room in the large backyard which can be turned into a play room, a study, workshop, workout room, etc.... Spacious 2-car garage. Close to Disneyland, all the freeways, schools, restaurants, churches, supermarkets, The Block of Orange and much more!