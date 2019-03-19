All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated November 26 2019

11911 Scandia Street

11911 Scandia Street · No Longer Available
Location

11911 Scandia Street, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spaciousness is everything with the added family room off of the kitchen complete with an additional fireplace. Added storage in the kitchen allows for pull out pantry shelves and a built in desk area. This backyard is perfect for hosting gatherings or relaxing by the stunning outdoor fireplace. With red grapes growing on the sideyard pergola the ample seating and fruit trees are a dream. The fun continues with a beautiful pool, water features and strategically placed in this gorgeous backyard. Tile and laminate flooring flow throughout the rest of the home. The ensuite master bedroom features a large mirrored closet and ensuite spacious remodeled master bathroom featuring custom builtins and granite countertops. French doors leading to the pool and central AC make the summer nights enjoyable. Close to top rated Patton Elementary, Bell Intermediate and Pacifica High School this home truly has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11911 Scandia Street have any available units?
11911 Scandia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11911 Scandia Street have?
Some of 11911 Scandia Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11911 Scandia Street currently offering any rent specials?
11911 Scandia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11911 Scandia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11911 Scandia Street is pet friendly.
Does 11911 Scandia Street offer parking?
Yes, 11911 Scandia Street offers parking.
Does 11911 Scandia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11911 Scandia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11911 Scandia Street have a pool?
Yes, 11911 Scandia Street has a pool.
Does 11911 Scandia Street have accessible units?
No, 11911 Scandia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11911 Scandia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11911 Scandia Street has units with dishwashers.

