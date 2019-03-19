11911 Scandia Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Spaciousness is everything with the added family room off of the kitchen complete with an additional fireplace. Added storage in the kitchen allows for pull out pantry shelves and a built in desk area. This backyard is perfect for hosting gatherings or relaxing by the stunning outdoor fireplace. With red grapes growing on the sideyard pergola the ample seating and fruit trees are a dream. The fun continues with a beautiful pool, water features and strategically placed in this gorgeous backyard. Tile and laminate flooring flow throughout the rest of the home. The ensuite master bedroom features a large mirrored closet and ensuite spacious remodeled master bathroom featuring custom builtins and granite countertops. French doors leading to the pool and central AC make the summer nights enjoyable. Close to top rated Patton Elementary, Bell Intermediate and Pacifica High School this home truly has it all!