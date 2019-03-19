11769 Euclid Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New Everything 2 Bedroom - Call Leonel to tour this home 714-600-9432.



Description:

Gorgeously remodeled Garden Grove home. This spacious 2bd 1ba house boasts almost brand new everything.



* New Kitchen Counters

* New Bathroom Vanity

* New stove

* New cabinets

* New flooring

* Vintage spanish tile dining area flooring

* New carpet in both bedrooms

* New ceiling fan

* New garage door

* New landscaping and sprinkler system in the huge expansive, private backyard.



(RLNE5644552)