Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

11769 Euclid Street

11769 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Location

11769 Euclid Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Everything 2 Bedroom - Call Leonel to tour this home 714-600-9432.

Description:
Gorgeously remodeled Garden Grove home. This spacious 2bd 1ba house boasts almost brand new everything.

* New Kitchen Counters
* New Bathroom Vanity
* New stove
* New cabinets
* New flooring
* Vintage spanish tile dining area flooring
* New carpet in both bedrooms
* New ceiling fan
* New garage door
* New landscaping and sprinkler system in the huge expansive, private backyard.

Call Leonel today to schedule a viewing at 714-600-9432

(RLNE5644552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11769 Euclid Street have any available units?
11769 Euclid Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11769 Euclid Street have?
Some of 11769 Euclid Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11769 Euclid Street currently offering any rent specials?
11769 Euclid Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11769 Euclid Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11769 Euclid Street is pet friendly.
Does 11769 Euclid Street offer parking?
Yes, 11769 Euclid Street offers parking.
Does 11769 Euclid Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11769 Euclid Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11769 Euclid Street have a pool?
No, 11769 Euclid Street does not have a pool.
Does 11769 Euclid Street have accessible units?
No, 11769 Euclid Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11769 Euclid Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11769 Euclid Street does not have units with dishwashers.

