All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 11702 Barclay Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11702 Barclay Dr
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

11702 Barclay Dr

11702 Barclay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

11702 Barclay Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 3BD 2BA w/ Bonus Room and Sun Room in Garden Grove - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5VBj9vQk463

This beautiful home located on a quiet cul de sac in Garden Grove is move in ready! This 3 bed 2 bath home has a welcoming living room that is flooded with natural light with high ceilings and skylights. Home has been remodeled throughout, including fresh flooring and paint. The ample kitchen leads to the inside laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups, guest bath with shower, and a bonus room. On the other side of the house you will find the 3 sizable bedrooms with ceiling fans, and another full bathroom. Other features include: tranquil backyard that is well maintained, an enclosed patio/sun room and a detached 2 car garage. This home won't last long. Come see it today!

Sorry NO pets.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
Contact Gary for showings- showings@rpmcoast.com or 714-251-6114

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11702 Barclay Dr have any available units?
11702 Barclay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11702 Barclay Dr have?
Some of 11702 Barclay Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11702 Barclay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11702 Barclay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11702 Barclay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11702 Barclay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11702 Barclay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11702 Barclay Dr offers parking.
Does 11702 Barclay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11702 Barclay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11702 Barclay Dr have a pool?
No, 11702 Barclay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11702 Barclay Dr have accessible units?
No, 11702 Barclay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11702 Barclay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11702 Barclay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles