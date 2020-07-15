11662 Brookshire

Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath house with den - This 3 bedroom two bath house includes a large den, faux wood burning fire place, refinished hardwood flooring through out, upgraded kitchen cabinets w/ new quartz counter tops. The exterior of the house has been freshly painted, has a new roof and both the front and back yard has new landscape. This house includes new central air/ forced heating system, stove, microwave, dishwasher, laundry room, large garage and patio.
Close to Disneyland, UCI Medical, and the 22 freeway.
One year lease required. Will consider a pet.
$2995 monthly
$2800 security deposit
To view this property, call Loresia at the number listed above.
(RLNE5182431)