11662 Brookshire
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

11662 Brookshire

11662 Brookshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11662 Brookshire Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath house with den - This 3 bedroom two bath house includes a large den, faux wood burning fire place, refinished hardwood flooring through out, upgraded kitchen cabinets w/ new quartz counter tops. The exterior of the house has been freshly painted, has a new roof and both the front and back yard has new landscape. This house includes new central air/ forced heating system, stove, microwave, dishwasher, laundry room, large garage and patio.

Close to Disneyland, UCI Medical, and the 22 freeway.

One year lease required. Will consider a pet.

$2995 monthly
$2800 security deposit

To view this property, call Loresia at the number listed above.

(RLNE5182431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

