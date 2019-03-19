All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

11057 Linda Lane

11057 Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11057 Linda Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840
Downtown Garden Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Hidden gem located centrally within Acacia Park Town home Complex. This home is found in a gated community, nearby many shopping plazas, schools, library, freeways, and local public parks. Spacious two story town home includes hardwood floor throughout, warm and inviting living room that has a fireplace, natural recessed lighting, also connected to the formal dining room area which opens up to the gourmet kitchen. Kitchen is newly remodeled with updated wood cabinet, beautiful kitchen counters, and new stainless steel kitchen appliances, also the refrigerator is included. Open private patio area overlooking the complex and residential streets. The laundry area is located upstairs with cabinet space. Well maintained complex include amenities such as pool, spa, and guest parking. The house is newly painted. Attached two car garage with direct access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11057 Linda Lane have any available units?
11057 Linda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11057 Linda Lane have?
Some of 11057 Linda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11057 Linda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11057 Linda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11057 Linda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11057 Linda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11057 Linda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11057 Linda Lane offers parking.
Does 11057 Linda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11057 Linda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11057 Linda Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11057 Linda Lane has a pool.
Does 11057 Linda Lane have accessible units?
No, 11057 Linda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11057 Linda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11057 Linda Lane has units with dishwashers.
