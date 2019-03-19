11057 Linda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Hidden gem located centrally within Acacia Park Town home Complex. This home is found in a gated community, nearby many shopping plazas, schools, library, freeways, and local public parks. Spacious two story town home includes hardwood floor throughout, warm and inviting living room that has a fireplace, natural recessed lighting, also connected to the formal dining room area which opens up to the gourmet kitchen. Kitchen is newly remodeled with updated wood cabinet, beautiful kitchen counters, and new stainless steel kitchen appliances, also the refrigerator is included. Open private patio area overlooking the complex and residential streets. The laundry area is located upstairs with cabinet space. Well maintained complex include amenities such as pool, spa, and guest parking. The house is newly painted. Attached two car garage with direct access.