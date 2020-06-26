All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

10601 Lakeside Drive S

10601 Lakeside Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Lakeside Drive South, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Welcome to your new home in Garden Grove! Located in a gated complex, this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom upper unit has fresh paint and new carpet! Large unit, over 1060 square feet! The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, and dining room. Vaulted ceilings throughout, too! The kitchen has a gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar, and extra storage space! The wonderful balcony features a storage closet and gardening shelves! Oversized master suite, with a walk-in closet and private bathroom! Large second bedroom and hall bath. Washer/Dryer included, too! 2 covered parking spaces (1 with storage cabinets). This community features 2 separate pool areas, a recreation room, and koi ponds throughout! Conveniently located near the 22 freeway, Costco, Garden Grove Hospital, and Disneyland!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Lakeside Drive S have any available units?
10601 Lakeside Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 Lakeside Drive S have?
Some of 10601 Lakeside Drive S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Lakeside Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Lakeside Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Lakeside Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 10601 Lakeside Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10601 Lakeside Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 10601 Lakeside Drive S offers parking.
Does 10601 Lakeside Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10601 Lakeside Drive S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Lakeside Drive S have a pool?
Yes, 10601 Lakeside Drive S has a pool.
Does 10601 Lakeside Drive S have accessible units?
No, 10601 Lakeside Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Lakeside Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10601 Lakeside Drive S has units with dishwashers.
