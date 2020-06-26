10601 Lakeside Drive S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Welcome to your new home in Garden Grove! Located in a gated complex, this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom upper unit has fresh paint and new carpet! Large unit, over 1060 square feet! The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, and dining room. Vaulted ceilings throughout, too! The kitchen has a gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar, and extra storage space! The wonderful balcony features a storage closet and gardening shelves! Oversized master suite, with a walk-in closet and private bathroom! Large second bedroom and hall bath. Washer/Dryer included, too! 2 covered parking spaces (1 with storage cabinets). This community features 2 separate pool areas, a recreation room, and koi ponds throughout! Conveniently located near the 22 freeway, Costco, Garden Grove Hospital, and Disneyland!