10091 Hidden Village Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath gem in Garden Grove! This home offers a large living room with fireplace and high ceilings. The home has ample natural light throughout the home with new paint and hardwood floors. The updated kitchen has plenty of space for cooking up your favorite meals! Upstairs you'll find an oversized master bedroom with updated vanity and large walk-in closet as well as two other large rooms and a shared upgraded bathroom. The home also has an oversized two car garage and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy a nice stroll through the neighborhood or relax by the community pool on a hot summer day. This home won't last long!