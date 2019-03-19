All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 10091 Hidden Village Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
10091 Hidden Village Road
Last updated March 24 2020 at 12:42 PM

10091 Hidden Village Road

10091 Hidden Village Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

10091 Hidden Village Road, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath gem in Garden Grove! This home offers a large living room with fireplace and high ceilings. The home has ample natural light throughout the home with new paint and hardwood floors. The updated kitchen has plenty of space for cooking up your favorite meals! Upstairs you'll find an oversized master bedroom with updated vanity and large walk-in closet as well as two other large rooms and a shared upgraded bathroom. The home also has an oversized two car garage and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy a nice stroll through the neighborhood or relax by the community pool on a hot summer day. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10091 Hidden Village Road have any available units?
10091 Hidden Village Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10091 Hidden Village Road have?
Some of 10091 Hidden Village Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10091 Hidden Village Road currently offering any rent specials?
10091 Hidden Village Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10091 Hidden Village Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10091 Hidden Village Road is pet friendly.
Does 10091 Hidden Village Road offer parking?
Yes, 10091 Hidden Village Road offers parking.
Does 10091 Hidden Village Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10091 Hidden Village Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10091 Hidden Village Road have a pool?
Yes, 10091 Hidden Village Road has a pool.
Does 10091 Hidden Village Road have accessible units?
No, 10091 Hidden Village Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10091 Hidden Village Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10091 Hidden Village Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles