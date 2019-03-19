10091 Hidden Village Road

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath gem in Garden Grove! This home offers a large living room with fireplace and high ceilings. The home has ample natural light throughout the home with new paint and hardwood floors. The updated kitchen has plenty of space for cooking up your favorite meals! Upstairs you'll find an oversized master bedroom with updated vanity and large walk-in closet as well as two other large rooms and a shared upgraded bathroom. The home also has an oversized two car garage and washer/dryer hookups. Enjoy a nice stroll through the neighborhood or relax by the community pool on a hot summer day. This home won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
