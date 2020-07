Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 2 bed + 1 bath house, hardwood floors, lots of charm, AC. 1 car garage, washer / dryer in garage, low water landscaping in the front yard. Small covered patio in the back.



Pets considered

1 year lease



