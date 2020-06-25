424 East Truslow Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Get $500 Off First Month Rent

Welcome to 424 Truslow, a small beautiful property located only a few min. away from the 91 fwy, Fullerton Town Shopping Center, Costco, Target, Walmart in Fullerton. We are a pet friendly community. Cats and dogs up to 50 lbs. are welcome, with additional deposit and pet rent.



Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.



LEASE DETAILS

*Lease Duration: 11 Month

*Deposit: $500

*Rent: $1495/month

*Pets Policy: Deposit: $500.00 and $30.00 a month for small pets 50 lbs max 2 pet limit

**Move In Special: $500 Off First Month at lease sign up**



Make the move 424 E Truslow in Fullerton! Minutes away from Cal State Fullerton University!



KEY FEATURES:

*Year Built: 1920

*Bedrooms: 1

*Bathrooms: 1

*Parking: on site

*Property Type: Apartment



UNIT RENTAL FEATURES

Contact info:

Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties |

www.papinc.com *** Call , Text E-mail Today!



Professionally managed by Pan American Properties



(RLNE5454583)