424 East Truslow Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

424 East Truslow Avenue

424 E Truslow Ave · No Longer Available
Location

424 E Truslow Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Get $500 Off First Month Rent
Lily Green| Pan American Properties | 657-390-6347

Welcome to 424 Truslow, a small beautiful property located only a few min. away from the 91 fwy, Fullerton Town Shopping Center, Costco, Target, Walmart in Fullerton. We are a pet friendly community. Cats and dogs up to 50 lbs. are welcome, with additional deposit and pet rent.

Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.

LEASE DETAILS
*Lease Duration: 11 Month
*Deposit: $500
*Rent: $1495/month
*Pets Policy: Deposit: $500.00 and $30.00 a month for small pets 50 lbs max 2 pet limit
**Move In Special: $500 Off First Month at lease sign up**

Make the move 424 E Truslow in Fullerton! Minutes away from Cal State Fullerton University!

Contact Lily Green| Pan American Properties | 657-390-6347

KEY FEATURES:
*Year Built: 1920
*Bedrooms: 1
*Bathrooms: 1
*Parking: on site
*Property Type: Apartment

Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347

UNIT RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Freezer
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
On- site parking

Contact info:
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties |
www.papinc.com *** Call , Text E-mail Today!

Professionally managed by Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fullerton-ca?lid=12952020

(RLNE5454583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

