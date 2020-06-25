424 East Truslow Avenue

Amenities
Get $500 Off First Month Rent
Lily Green| Pan American Properties | 657-390-6347
Welcome to 424 Truslow, a small beautiful property located only a few min. away from the 91 fwy, Fullerton Town Shopping Center, Costco, Target, Walmart in Fullerton. We are a pet friendly community. Cats and dogs up to 50 lbs. are welcome, with additional deposit and pet rent.
Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.
LEASE DETAILS
*Lease Duration: 11 Month
*Deposit: $500
*Rent: $1495/month
*Pets Policy: Deposit: $500.00 and $30.00 a month for small pets 50 lbs max 2 pet limit
**Move In Special: $500 Off First Month at lease sign up**
Make the move 424 E Truslow in Fullerton! Minutes away from Cal State Fullerton University!
Contact Lily Green| Pan American Properties | 657-390-6347
KEY FEATURES:
*Year Built: 1920
*Bedrooms: 1
*Bathrooms: 1
*Parking: on site
*Property Type: Apartment
Contact Lily Green at 657-390-6347
UNIT RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Freezer
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: forced air
On- site parking
Contact info:
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties |
www.papinc.com *** Call , Text E-mail Today!
Professionally managed by Pan American Properties
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/fullerton-ca?lid=12952020
(RLNE5454583)