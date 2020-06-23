2971 La Travesia Drive

Amenities
Ready For Move In - Fullerton Home Close To Parks & Walking Trails - MOVE IN COSTS - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT & FULL SECURITY DEPOSIT
Classic Fullerton home within an easy walk to Laguna Lake Park. Fullerton's favorite schools: Laguna Road, Parks & Sunny Hills! Split level home makes it easy to be together without crowding each other. Beautifully redecorated in Gray & Glacier White; New Paint & Carpet. French Doors to Covered Patio in a private, landscaped backyard. Direct access from the house to 3-CAR GARAGE with auto openers. Master Suite is separated from other bedrooms for privacy and has a WALL of Closets and a private bath with stone vanity countertops. 3 additional bedrooms & 2nd bath also upstairs. Family Room has Stone & Oak Fireplace, French doors to covered patio and handy refreshment/wet bar complete with stools for visiting. 3rd Bath has access to the outside, making it easy to entertain without opening your "whole house". Newly painted front-facing Kitchen has views of beautiful yard and neighborhood, built-in appliances. Living Room and Formal Dining Room or Library/Study area have a beautiful view of the very private and beautiful back yard.
Close to the Robert Ward Nature Preserve.
Owner will consider pet with strong application and additional deposit.
Section 8 is not accepted for this property.
START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.
If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **
KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.
THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE
KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 3:30 PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 11:30AM
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)
