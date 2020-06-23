All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2971 La Travesia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2971 La Travesia Drive
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

2971 La Travesia Drive

2971 North La Travesia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2971 North La Travesia Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ready For Move In - Fullerton Home Close To Parks & Walking Trails - MOVE IN COSTS - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT & FULL SECURITY DEPOSIT

Classic Fullerton home within an easy walk to Laguna Lake Park. Fullerton's favorite schools: Laguna Road, Parks & Sunny Hills! Split level home makes it easy to be together without crowding each other. Beautifully redecorated in Gray & Glacier White; New Paint & Carpet. French Doors to Covered Patio in a private, landscaped backyard. Direct access from the house to 3-CAR GARAGE with auto openers. Master Suite is separated from other bedrooms for privacy and has a WALL of Closets and a private bath with stone vanity countertops. 3 additional bedrooms & 2nd bath also upstairs. Family Room has Stone & Oak Fireplace, French doors to covered patio and handy refreshment/wet bar complete with stools for visiting. 3rd Bath has access to the outside, making it easy to entertain without opening your "whole house". Newly painted front-facing Kitchen has views of beautiful yard and neighborhood, built-in appliances. Living Room and Formal Dining Room or Library/Study area have a beautiful view of the very private and beautiful back yard.

Close to the Robert Ward Nature Preserve.

Owner will consider pet with strong application and additional deposit.

Section 8 is not accepted for this property.

START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.

If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.
** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **

KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?
Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.
CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 3:30 PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 11:30AM
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE5178007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 La Travesia Drive have any available units?
2971 La Travesia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2971 La Travesia Drive have?
Some of 2971 La Travesia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 La Travesia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2971 La Travesia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 La Travesia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2971 La Travesia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2971 La Travesia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2971 La Travesia Drive offers parking.
Does 2971 La Travesia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2971 La Travesia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 La Travesia Drive have a pool?
No, 2971 La Travesia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2971 La Travesia Drive have accessible units?
No, 2971 La Travesia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 La Travesia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2971 La Travesia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College