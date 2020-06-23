2971 La Travesia Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ready For Move In - Fullerton Home Close To Parks & Walking Trails - MOVE IN COSTS - 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT & FULL SECURITY DEPOSIT



Classic Fullerton home within an easy walk to Laguna Lake Park. Fullerton's favorite schools: Laguna Road, Parks & Sunny Hills! Split level home makes it easy to be together without crowding each other. Beautifully redecorated in Gray & Glacier White; New Paint & Carpet. French Doors to Covered Patio in a private, landscaped backyard. Direct access from the house to 3-CAR GARAGE with auto openers. Master Suite is separated from other bedrooms for privacy and has a WALL of Closets and a private bath with stone vanity countertops. 3 additional bedrooms & 2nd bath also upstairs. Family Room has Stone & Oak Fireplace, French doors to covered patio and handy refreshment/wet bar complete with stools for visiting. 3rd Bath has access to the outside, making it easy to entertain without opening your "whole house". Newly painted front-facing Kitchen has views of beautiful yard and neighborhood, built-in appliances. Living Room and Formal Dining Room or Library/Study area have a beautiful view of the very private and beautiful back yard.



Close to the Robert Ward Nature Preserve.



Owner will consider pet with strong application and additional deposit.



Section 8 is not accepted for this property.



START YOUR APPLICATION ONLINE:

- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)

- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)

- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)

- Provide CURRENT (within 12 months) Credit Report from www.annualcreditreport.com.

-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo are required. An INCREASED deposit & Renters Insurance ARE REQUIRED upon move-in.



If your information appears approvable, you can choose to move forward with the paid credit report ($30 per applicant), financial, & background check for final approval. Your application will be reviewed but will NOT BE processed without the application fee.

** Paying for this report does not guarantee approval or occupancy of a specific property. **



KNOW YOUR CREDIT is SPARKLING CLEAN?

Pay the application fee ($30 per applicant) up front and fast track your application. All previous listed items are still needed.

CREDIT FEES are NON-REFUNDABLE ONCE PAID.



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.

- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent AFTER MONTHLY CREDIT OBLIGATIONS. Co-signers MAY BE an option. Ask for details.

- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.

-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE



KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS:

- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605

-Monday-Friday 9AM - 3:30 PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 11:30AM

- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys

-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)



SEE MORE LISTINGS & INFO AT WHITTIERBROKERS.COM



THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

CA DRE LIC # 00158343



(RLNE5178007)