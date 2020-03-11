All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 272 Soco Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
272 Soco Dr
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

272 Soco Dr

272 Soco Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

272 Soco Dr, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Story Home in the SOCO Walk community of Fullerton Adjacent to Metro Station!!! - Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Story Home in the SOCO Walk community of Fullerton Adjacent to Metro Station!!!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.

One Bedroom Down Stairs
Dual Master on 3rd floor
Kitchen featuring Granite Countertops, newer cabinets
Kitchen Island
Kitchen has newly updated Stainless Steel Appliances,
Ceiling fan in Master
Fireplace in Living Room
Central Heat and Air Conditioning
Attached 2 Car Garage
Additional storage bench in the 2nd bedroom
Long-Term Lease 18-24 Months preferred

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
We accept all forms of income.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

Long-Term Lease 18-24 Months preferred

(RLNE5677225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Soco Dr have any available units?
272 Soco Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 272 Soco Dr have?
Some of 272 Soco Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Soco Dr currently offering any rent specials?
272 Soco Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Soco Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 Soco Dr is pet friendly.
Does 272 Soco Dr offer parking?
Yes, 272 Soco Dr offers parking.
Does 272 Soco Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Soco Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Soco Dr have a pool?
No, 272 Soco Dr does not have a pool.
Does 272 Soco Dr have accessible units?
No, 272 Soco Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Soco Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Soco Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College