272 Soco Dr

Fantastic 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Story Home in the SOCO Walk community of Fullerton Adjacent to Metro Station!!!



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available but in person showings are on paused. Please view the Virtual tour provided.If you are interested in the property please apply on line or contact us and we will send application to you. If you are selected for the home we will schedule a in person home showing prior to signing a lease.



One Bedroom Down Stairs

Dual Master on 3rd floor

Kitchen featuring Granite Countertops, newer cabinets

Kitchen Island

Kitchen has newly updated Stainless Steel Appliances,

Ceiling fan in Master

Fireplace in Living Room

Central Heat and Air Conditioning

Attached 2 Car Garage

Additional storage bench in the 2nd bedroom

Long-Term Lease 18-24 Months preferred



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!



This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

We accept all forms of income.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



