Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in stunning and quiet Sunny Hills Estates, this 4-BR, 2279 SF, Single-story gorgeous home has huge 21,060 SF of lot. It was remodeled with LED recessed lighting, double pane windows and custom plantation shutters, also travertine tile and new carpet throughout, 2-way Fireplace between Living Room and Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and shining granite counte