1345 Victoria Dr. #E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Lovely Renovated 1 Bedroom Fullerton Townhome - Completely renovated 1 bedroom/1 bath townhome on a tree lined street in the Troy High School District. Open concept living room and kitchen with stained concrete floors, modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, crown moulding, recessed lighting, large center island with seating and granite counters. Living room includes gas fireplace and large sliding glass doors to spacious back patio with access to the parking garage. Spacious bedroom with sliding glass door to patio and beautifully updated bathroom. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer and storage. Community includes 1 car covered carport with storage and pool/spa. Water and trash are included.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1159654?source=marketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Please follow all directions and wait to get number texted to you BEFORE going to the property.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE5392990)