All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like 4593 Mildred Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
4593 Mildred Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4593 Mildred Dr

4593 Mildred Dr · (510) 854-0034 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Glenmoor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4593 Mildred Dr, Fremont, CA 94536
Glenmoor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4593 Mildred Dr · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand New Charming Studio in Fremont! - New Updated Studio in a desirable area of Fremont

*New Paint
*New Flooring
*Heating & AC
*Newly remodeled Kitchen
*Spacious Landscaped Backyard

Sorry No Pets.
One Year Lease Minimum

This property is an Independent In-Law unit with its own separate entrance. Access to large backyard.Conveniently located near Tom Maloney Elementary school, Fremont HUB Shopping Center and Highway 880.

Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.

Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website. www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click Fremont, click Apply Now on the property you want.

To view the property, contact is below:

Sarah Garcia
Best Property Management Inc.
Residential Sales & Property Management
(510) 854-0034 mobile
(510) 770-0824 ext. 106 office
sarahgarcia@bestproperty4u.com
BRE#02106907

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4593 Mildred Dr have any available units?
4593 Mildred Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
Is 4593 Mildred Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4593 Mildred Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4593 Mildred Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4593 Mildred Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 4593 Mildred Dr offer parking?
No, 4593 Mildred Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4593 Mildred Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4593 Mildred Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4593 Mildred Dr have a pool?
No, 4593 Mildred Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4593 Mildred Dr have accessible units?
No, 4593 Mildred Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4593 Mildred Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4593 Mildred Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4593 Mildred Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4593 Mildred Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4593 Mildred Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave
Fremont, CA 94538
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir
Fremont, CA 94536
Camden Village
38000 Camden St
Fremont, CA 94536
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St
Fremont, CA 94536
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd
Fremont, CA 94538

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity