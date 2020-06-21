All apartments in Fremont
39526 Wainwright Common

Location

39526 Wainwright Common, Fremont, CA 94538
Sundale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
PLEASE EMAIL OR CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour.

Crossroads Village Apartments is across from the Fremont Hub shopping center (shops/restaurants and Tesla Supercharger Station across the street) We are also just blocks away from BART, and nearby Newark Mall, Fremont Central Park, the Civic Center Fremont Library, Interstate 680 and 880.

===1BR/1BA $2100 PER MONTH INCLUDE===
-Water, Gas & Garbage INCLUDED in monthly rent
-All Electric Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove)
-Private Patios/Balconies/Lots of storage
-Sparkling Community Swimming Pool & Spa
-Multiple Laundry Facilities On-site
-Children's Play Area
-Extra visitor parking spaces
-Assigned covered parking
-Courtesy Patrol Security

===OTHER TERM===
Renter insurance is required at lease agreement signing.
We will become a Non-Smoking Residential Community during 2020.
NO pets allowed with exception of service animal.

If you have any question, please call us at 510-972-3699 !
We would love the opportunity to show you the property!
Monday to Saturday 9:00am to 5:00pm
Sunday by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

