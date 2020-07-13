All apartments in Fremont
Redwood Plaza
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Redwood Plaza

Open Now until 4:30pm
38730 Lexington St · (510) 824-8235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38730 Lexington St, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 182 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 280 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 276 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 271 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1208 sqft

Unit 261 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Plaza.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
guest parking
package receiving
Perfectly located in Fremont, lush landscaping and spacious apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800 1x1's $1000 2x1 and 2x2's
Move-in Fees: With application we ask for $500 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other, assigned. All units allowed 1 assigned space, extra space when available $25 to rent. Please call for more information. One space per unit, some car ports, extra spaces available to rent $25 per mth.
Storage Details: No out side storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Plaza have any available units?
Redwood Plaza has 11 units available starting at $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Plaza have?
Some of Redwood Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Plaza pet-friendly?
No, Redwood Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does Redwood Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Plaza offers parking.
Does Redwood Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Redwood Plaza has a pool.
Does Redwood Plaza have accessible units?
No, Redwood Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Plaza has units with dishwashers.
