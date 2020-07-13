Redwood Plaza

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800 1x1's $1000 2x1 and 2x2's
Move-in Fees: With application we ask for $500 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Other, assigned. All units allowed 1 assigned space, extra space when available $25 to rent. Please call for more information. One space per unit, some car ports, extra spaces available to rent $25 per mth.
Storage Details: No out side storage.