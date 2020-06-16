All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

34311 Eucalyptus Terrace

34311 Eucalyptus Terrace · (510) 487-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA 94555
Ardenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW.

This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage. The updated kitchen (with the island) includes a gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, new cabinetry and refrigerator. There is carpet and hardwood flooring throughout the house. Additional amenities also include new LED recessed lighting with smart switches, washer, dryer, air conditioner, and yard. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). Pets accepted case by case. Twelve month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.

Please see video content of tour: https://youtu.be/1TFWMLLvlzA

For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.

CalBRE #01275192

(RLNE5829109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace have any available units?
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace have?
Some of 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace does offer parking.
Does 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace have a pool?
No, 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace have accessible units?
No, 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34311 Eucalyptus Terrace has units with dishwashers.
