34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW.



This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage. The updated kitchen (with the island) includes a gas stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, new cabinetry and refrigerator. There is carpet and hardwood flooring throughout the house. Additional amenities also include new LED recessed lighting with smart switches, washer, dryer, air conditioner, and yard. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant(s). Pets accepted case by case. Twelve month lease term. Renters insurance is required upon move in.



Please see video content of tour: https://youtu.be/1TFWMLLvlzA



For more information on this property or to see a complete list of our available properties, please visit our website at www.apm7.com or contact us at (510) 487-2583 x1.



