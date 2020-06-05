9755 El Durango Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This two story single family residence has open floor plan, double door entrance over look the big living room and located in a quiet street. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bath upstair , half bathroom downstair. Two fire places, one in the downstair living room and one fireplace upstair mast bedroom. Master bedroom has walk in closet. All bedrooms are good size.Down stair half bath just total remodeled.Family room next to the kitchen overlook the big back yard. Laundry room is separate with lots of cabinet. direct access to the three car garage. back yard with fruit trees and swimming pool.Swimming pool has fence.Walking distance to La Capilla Park. The park has basketball cost and play ground for young kids to play.Tree shaded walking trail around the park. This property is a MUST SEE! Washer, Dryer and refrigerator included. But tenant responsible for the maintenance and repair.