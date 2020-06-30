17564 Santa Rosalia Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

If turnkey is important, feast your eyes on this beautiful home accentuated with all the finishing touches you would expect. This home sits on an oversized lot with manicured grounds. As you step into the entry you're immediately greeted by an expansive living room with a crackling fireplace for those crisp, lazy autumn afternoons. Adjacent you'll find a kitchen complimented much needed appliances to prepare any meal you're family desires.

The first level offers 2 large sized bedrooms each with their own large closets that share a full bathroom. The large master also has its own ensuite bathroom. All bedrooms have fans to circulate air anytime you need to. More than enough room to accommodate the most discriminating family. But

if you need more room then simply step upstairs and discover a room you can design to your specific needs. A huge room with another fireplace accented with your own sitting area, walk in closet and separate bathroom. Whether it's a family gathering or huge master suite the choice is yours! The home also includes a large 2 car enclosed garage and a backyard that will easily handle big parties, family get togethers or just a place to enjoy....

Strategically located to shopping, services and the freeway, you won't find a thing missing...... Could this be the one? Find out and call for more information.......