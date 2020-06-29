All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

16223 Mount Craig Cir.

16223 Mount Craig Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16223 Mount Craig Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fountain Valley - Beautiful single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in City of Fountain Valley. Features include: spacious living room and family room, separate dining, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an extra room for an office or play room. Central AC, direct access to a 2 car garage and nice size backyard. Walking distance to Mile Square Park, restaurants and shopping center and much much more. Move in ready!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5525320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16223 Mount Craig Cir. have any available units?
16223 Mount Craig Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 16223 Mount Craig Cir. have?
Some of 16223 Mount Craig Cir.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16223 Mount Craig Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
16223 Mount Craig Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16223 Mount Craig Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 16223 Mount Craig Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 16223 Mount Craig Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 16223 Mount Craig Cir. offers parking.
Does 16223 Mount Craig Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16223 Mount Craig Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16223 Mount Craig Cir. have a pool?
No, 16223 Mount Craig Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 16223 Mount Craig Cir. have accessible units?
No, 16223 Mount Craig Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 16223 Mount Craig Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16223 Mount Craig Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
