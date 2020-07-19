All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12092 Sylvan River Unit 79

12092 Sylvan River · No Longer Available
Location

12092 Sylvan River, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Condo in Fountain Valley In Gated Community - Located in the Chase condo development is a hidden treasure conveniently located to transportation, parks, shopping and the beach. Timeless Cape Cod styling invites you through its gated entry into its friendly atmosphere, complimented by waterfalls, a pool, two spas and access to a walking path. Recently painted exteriors opens to a spacious great room floor plan with a patio and balcony. This second level unit features a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and access to the balcony. The second bedroom is nice sized with shelving in the closet. The living room and dining area have vaulted ceilings, great indirect lighting from the windows as it faces North, a fireplace and a second set of sliding doors to the balcony near the kitchen. The kitchen is white and bright, as well, complete with track lighting, a free-standing electric range, refrigerator, and breakfast bar. Decorated in neutral tones with new wall to wall carpet, and ceramic tile. There is additional storage in the closet on the balcony and a newer washer and dryer are included. Available now.

(RLNE4593734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 have any available units?
12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 have?
Some of 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 currently offering any rent specials?
12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 is pet friendly.
Does 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 offer parking?
No, 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 does not offer parking.
Does 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 have a pool?
Yes, 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 has a pool.
Does 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 have accessible units?
No, 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 does not have accessible units.
Does 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12092 Sylvan River Unit 79 does not have units with dishwashers.
