Last updated August 6 2019

12068 Sylvan River #62

12068 Sylvan River · No Longer Available
Location

12068 Sylvan River, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 1 Bedroom Condo in Fountain Valley! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5xrkveE38W5

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/oMbWzzAQrqM

Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in lovely Fountain Valley. Cozy living room with fireplace opens up to the large balcony overlooking the pool. Attached dining area leads to spacious kitchen featuring new stainless steel stove and dishwasher with plenty of storage and counter space. Large bedroom suite with double door entry, spacious preparation area with separate vanity, and laundry closet with stack washer and dryer.

Located in the lovely New Chase community in Fountain Valley close to Harbor and Edinger. Enjoy well manicured grounds with a wonderful pool and clubhouse area in this peaceful gated community. Enjoy plenty of dining shopping and entertainment options close by in great central Orange County location.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $1575 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Water, sewer, gas, and trash service included. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. To schedule showing please email showings2@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5055962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12068 Sylvan River #62 have any available units?
12068 Sylvan River #62 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 12068 Sylvan River #62 have?
Some of 12068 Sylvan River #62's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12068 Sylvan River #62 currently offering any rent specials?
12068 Sylvan River #62 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12068 Sylvan River #62 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12068 Sylvan River #62 is pet friendly.
Does 12068 Sylvan River #62 offer parking?
Yes, 12068 Sylvan River #62 offers parking.
Does 12068 Sylvan River #62 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12068 Sylvan River #62 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12068 Sylvan River #62 have a pool?
Yes, 12068 Sylvan River #62 has a pool.
Does 12068 Sylvan River #62 have accessible units?
No, 12068 Sylvan River #62 does not have accessible units.
Does 12068 Sylvan River #62 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12068 Sylvan River #62 has units with dishwashers.
