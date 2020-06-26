12068 Sylvan River #62

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Wonderful 1 Bedroom Condo in Fountain Valley! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

Take a look at this fun video tour!

Wonderful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in lovely Fountain Valley. Cozy living room with fireplace opens up to the large balcony overlooking the pool. Attached dining area leads to spacious kitchen featuring new stainless steel stove and dishwasher with plenty of storage and counter space. Large bedroom suite with double door entry, spacious preparation area with separate vanity, and laundry closet with stack washer and dryer.



Located in the lovely New Chase community in Fountain Valley close to Harbor and Edinger. Enjoy well manicured grounds with a wonderful pool and clubhouse area in this peaceful gated community. Enjoy plenty of dining shopping and entertainment options close by in great central Orange County location.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $1575 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Water, sewer, gas, and trash service included. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Submit pets for approval. $500 pet deposit for each approved pet. To schedule showing please email showings2@rpmcoast.com. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



