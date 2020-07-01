10756 La Batista Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Wonderful family home on an interior street in Green Valley, a popular area in Fountain Valley. The perfect floor plan with master bedroom and 2 extra bedrooms, all downstairs and 2 others on upper level. Some of the amenities are newer laminate wood flooring, newer A/C/Heating unit, freshly painted both interior & exterior, a wood burning fireplace and built in bookshelves in loft area. The community offers a club house, playgrounds, pools and 2 award winning in tract schools. Close to Mile Square Park, Golf, restaurants and easy access to 405 freeway.