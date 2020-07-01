All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

10756 La Batista Avenue

10756 La Batista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10756 La Batista Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
playground
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Wonderful family home on an interior street in Green Valley, a popular area in Fountain Valley. The perfect floor plan with master bedroom and 2 extra bedrooms, all downstairs and 2 others on upper level. Some of the amenities are newer laminate wood flooring, newer A/C/Heating unit, freshly painted both interior & exterior, a wood burning fireplace and built in bookshelves in loft area. The community offers a club house, playgrounds, pools and 2 award winning in tract schools. Close to Mile Square Park, Golf, restaurants and easy access to 405 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10756 La Batista Avenue have any available units?
10756 La Batista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10756 La Batista Avenue have?
Some of 10756 La Batista Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10756 La Batista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10756 La Batista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10756 La Batista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10756 La Batista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 10756 La Batista Avenue offer parking?
No, 10756 La Batista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10756 La Batista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10756 La Batista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10756 La Batista Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10756 La Batista Avenue has a pool.
Does 10756 La Batista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10756 La Batista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10756 La Batista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10756 La Batista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

