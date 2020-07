Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub package receiving 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage coffee bar community garden green community internet access online portal playground sauna

Life in balance. Schooner Bay Apartments is the perfect blend of neighborhood living and Bay Area bustle in the heart of Foster City. You'll be surrounded by serene landscaping and one of the best school districts around. Every one of our beautifully appointed, spacious homes includes a private garage and in-home washer/dryer. Easy access to the Belmont & Hillsdale Caltrain Stations and highways 101 and 92 (the San Mateo Bridge). Schooner Bay apartments put you right in the center of all the best the Bay Area has to offer.