Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly carport courtyard game room hot tub internet access internet cafe sauna tennis court

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. The Lagoons makes the dream of luxury waterfront living a reality. Gentle waves lapping the exclusive beach-lined waterfront, a pair of gulls quietly bobbing in the surf-The Lagoons combines the serenity of a waterfront existence with the delight that comes with abundant luxury amenities. For waterfront living and the quality of life it offers, a home at The Lagoons is an ideal place to call home. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)