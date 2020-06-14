183 Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Neighborhood 4
7 Units Available
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,231
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,682
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pilgrim-Triton
9 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Neighborhood 7
14 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,778
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
Neighborhood 2
14 Units Available
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,171
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,130
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neighborhood 5
1 Unit Available
870 Balboa Ln
870 Balboa Lane, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1470 sqft
870 Balboa Ln Available 07/01/20 PROPERTY FORCE - Ground Floor ON THE WATER - Available 7-1-2020 TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT PROPERTY INFORMATION, OR TO ASK THE AGENT A QUESTION copy and paste the below link into your browser and simply choose

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Neighborhood 8
1 Unit Available
1020 Hatteras Ct
1020 Hatteras Court, Foster City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated large two-story home 4 Br, 3 Ba, + a bonus room upstairs. House has 2700+ square feet. The best location in Foster City! Quiet and private, located in cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Foster City
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Hillsdale
28 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,943
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,920
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Redwood Shores
20 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,902
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Hillsdale
41 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,126
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,218
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
40 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
$
Marina Lagoon
15 Units Available
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,698
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,328
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,656
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Sterling Downs
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,603
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,917
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
818 Constellation CT
818 Constellation Court, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
There's No Place Like Home on the Water! Exquisite Cambria floor plan-dual master suites & dramatic water views.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
554 Anchor CIR
554 Anchor Circle, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
2755 sqft
Exquisite home in Redwood Shores w/a unique floor plan designed for entertaining loaded w/owner upgrades & enhancements.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1178 sqft
This 1,178 square foot townhouse loft style sits on a 16.98 acre lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances including granite counter top. 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina Lagoon
1 Unit Available
2837 Holland Street
2837 Holland Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1060 sqft
2837 Holland Street Available 06/28/20 Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.
Results within 5 miles of Foster City
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
11 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,880
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,010
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
69 Units Available
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$3,027
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,245
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,075
1264 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Centennial
19 Units Available
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,835
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,965
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
City Guide for Foster City, CA

Talk about shiny new things: Foster City is basically brand spankin' new, established in 1960 as a planned community just south of San Francisco.

Foster City has a the population clocks in at just over 30,000. Right on the edge of the San Francisco Bay, Foster City is a suburban area with lots of ties to Silicon Valley and the gaming industry. The job market here is booming, since Foster City is right at the midpoint between Palo Alto and San Francisco, so office space and apartment rentals are easy to come by. Only 30 minutes from San Francisco, it's a great suburban oasis away from the hectic City by the Bay.

Having trouble with Craigslist Foster City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Foster City, CA

Foster City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

