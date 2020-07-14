Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly carport courtyard hot tub sauna

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Welcome to vacation-level waterfront living on the banks of a sparkling 218-acre lagoon. The garden-style community of Beach Park combines ample floor plans with a wealth of well-appointed amenities and recreation options in every direction. Because no vacation is permanent, Beach Park is ideally located with easy access to Google, Apple, Facebook, VISA, Sony and IBM, as well as diverse dining and every day-to-day necessity. For alternating effortlessly between work and play, the Beach Park apartments can't be beat. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)