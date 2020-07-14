All apartments in Foster City
Find more places like Beach Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Foster City, CA
/
Beach Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:30 AM

Beach Park

1999 Beach Park Blvd · (415) 943-1081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Browse Similar Places
Foster City
See all
Neighborhood 2
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1999 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 2

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16 · Avail. Sep 19

$2,944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$3,138

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 976 sqft

Unit 27 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,196

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 976 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beach Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
hot tub
sauna
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Welcome to vacation-level waterfront living on the banks of a sparkling 218-acre lagoon. The garden-style community of Beach Park combines ample floor plans with a wealth of well-appointed amenities and recreation options in every direction. Because no vacation is permanent, Beach Park is ideally located with easy access to Google, Apple, Facebook, VISA, Sony and IBM, as well as diverse dining and every day-to-day necessity. For alternating effortlessly between work and play, the Beach Park apartments can't be beat. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. One carport space which incl. additional storage with every home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beach Park have any available units?
Beach Park has 3 units available starting at $2,944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Beach Park have?
Some of Beach Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beach Park currently offering any rent specials?
Beach Park is offering the following rent specials: Up to 1.5 Months Free on Select Apartments
Is Beach Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Beach Park is pet friendly.
Does Beach Park offer parking?
Yes, Beach Park offers parking.
Does Beach Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beach Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beach Park have a pool?
Yes, Beach Park has a pool.
Does Beach Park have accessible units?
No, Beach Park does not have accessible units.
Does Beach Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beach Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Beach Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Beach Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Beach Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beachcomber Apartments
1441 Beach Park Boulevard
Foster City, CA 94404
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln
Foster City, CA 94404
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St
Foster City, CA 94404
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane
Foster City, CA 94404
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd
Foster City, CA 94404
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln
Foster City, CA 94404

Similar Pages

Foster City 1 BedroomsFoster City 2 Bedrooms
Foster City Apartments with GymFoster City Apartments with Parking
Foster City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA
Tracy, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAPetaluma, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Neighborhood 1Neighborhood 4
Neighborhood 2
Pilgrim Triton

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity