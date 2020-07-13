All apartments in Foster City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Miramar

Open Now until 6pm
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd · (415) 938-8384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free on All Available Apartments
Location

1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 2

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,049

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$3,834

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,882

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$3,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miramar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. The reward for good taste is coming home to a place where everything comes easy-a place like Miramar. Meandering waterways and deep blue lagoons provide the backdrop for the serene atmosphere, putting Miramar in a class all its own. Each spacious floor plan puts an emphasis on opulent finishes and warmth from floor to ceiling. Surrounded by water and crafted with care, the Miramar Apartments are the ideal place to find grounding in Foster City. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered garage parking incl. with every home. Additional parking spaces available to rent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Miramar have any available units?
Miramar has 15 units available starting at $2,929 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Miramar have?
Some of Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
Miramar is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on All Available Apartments
Is Miramar pet-friendly?
Yes, Miramar is pet friendly.
Does Miramar offer parking?
Yes, Miramar offers parking.
Does Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Miramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Miramar have a pool?
Yes, Miramar has a pool.
Does Miramar have accessible units?
No, Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miramar has units with dishwashers.
Does Miramar have units with air conditioning?
No, Miramar does not have units with air conditioning.

