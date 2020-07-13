Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly courtyard

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. The reward for good taste is coming home to a place where everything comes easy-a place like Miramar. Meandering waterways and deep blue lagoons provide the backdrop for the serene atmosphere, putting Miramar in a class all its own. Each spacious floor plan puts an emphasis on opulent finishes and warmth from floor to ceiling. Surrounded by water and crafted with care, the Miramar Apartments are the ideal place to find grounding in Foster City. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)