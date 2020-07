Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors carpet fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool hot tub package receiving 24hr maintenance community garden courtyard green community internet access online portal playground

At Lantern Cove Apartments in CA, you will enjoy the convenience of metropolitan living in a scenic neighborhood. Lantern Cove's central location is ideal for commuters, with easy access to Highway 101, 92 and the Hillsdale Cal Train Station. We are just minutes from entertainment, shopping & the popular Bay Trail. Our newly renovated homes feature wood plank flooring, modern lighting, spacious closets, in-home washer and dryer and kitchens with energy-efficient gas appliances, upgraded cabinetry and sleek black countertops. Residents can also take advantage of the on-site fitness center or heated pool.