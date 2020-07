Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport clubhouse game room green community hot tub internet access package receiving trash valet

Foster City is a beautiful place to live, and the apartments at eaves Foster City match that beauty. You’ll love the excellent amenities in every apartment and the community features available to all of the residents. Enjoy living in a relaxing and peaceful setting in these beautiful apartments. Our apartments are available as a studio, one, or a two bedroom floor plan. We offer flexible pricing to fit your needs.