apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM
208 Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,755
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
13 Units Available
Neighborhood 8
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,958
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
10 Units Available
Neighborhood 7
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,950
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,474
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Neighborhood 1
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,421
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,726
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,834
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,965
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Neighborhood 4
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
14 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,634
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,248
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,578
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,962
1468 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
18 Units Available
Neighborhood 4
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
3 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Beach Park
1999 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
976 sqft
Waterfront living near SR-92. On the banks of 218-acre lagoon. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to Google and Apple headquarters. Community has sauna and pool.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood 1
1201 Admiralty Lane
1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1505 sqft
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo! - ADDRESS: 1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA 94404 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Wednesday, July 15th @ 5:15pm-6:00pm Virtual Tour available on YouTube: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Foster City
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
7 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,967
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
13 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
30 Units Available
Hillsdale
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,682
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,613
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
29 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,602
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
43 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,678
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Central
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,792
1151 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
82 E 39th Ave
82 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,597
350 sqft
Cozy Furnished Private Studio near Kaiser Hospital Available 08/16/20 Monthly Stay Discount! This apartment is conveniently and safely located less than one mile to Train station, restaurants, coffee shops, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, gym
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Redwood Shores
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1178 sqft
Loft-style townhouse situated in a prime location within the desirable community, the Cove at California, in Redwood Shores.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shores
6 Buccaneer Lane
6 Buccaneer Lane, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and spacious 4 level townhouse. Great location!! - This townhome is in The Cove at California Bayside Homeowners Association. Wonderful location!! Swimming pool on site.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsdale
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.
