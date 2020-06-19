All apartments in Foster City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

870 Balboa Ln

870 Balboa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

870 Balboa Lane, Foster City, CA 94404
Neighborhood 5

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
870 Balboa Ln Available 07/01/20 PROPERTY FORCE - Ground Floor ON THE WATER - Available 7-1-2020

TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT PROPERTY INFORMATION, OR TO ASK THE AGENT A QUESTION copy and paste the below link into your browser and simply choose "Contact Agent".

https://propertyforce.appfolio.com/listings/detail/c0d9f080-7edb-4d67-9747-691ee8ae823e

Amenities:
In-unit laundry,
Storage area off patio,
Hardwood flooring,
Tiled bathrooms,
Newer carpet,
1 car garage with remote and storage,
Garbage and water included,
Access to pool and clubhouse.
Kayak Storage
Walking Path

Lovely 2 bedroom with small office, ground floor end unit condo located in the prestigious Islands community. This light and bright condo sits on the Lagoon in Foster City and is ideal for an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The Spacious living room has recessed lighting and a wood burning fireplace. Separate dining room with a built in service area. Chefs kitchen with Silstone counters, butcher block island and plenty of storage. Large master suite with private patio and huge master bath featuring a whirlpool tub and linen closet. Adjacent to the master is an office, nursery or sitting area, you choose! Relax on the partially covered deck while taking in the view or jump in your kayak and enjoy the water. Close to shopping, parks and top Foster City schools.

-Rental Terms-
Utilities: Owner Pays Water/Garbage, Tenant Pays Gas/Electric & Cable
Available: Now
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

1. All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.
2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID
3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)
4. Application fee must be submitted with application

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3743659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Balboa Ln have any available units?
870 Balboa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Foster City, CA.
What amenities does 870 Balboa Ln have?
Some of 870 Balboa Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Balboa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
870 Balboa Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Balboa Ln pet-friendly?
No, 870 Balboa Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Foster City.
Does 870 Balboa Ln offer parking?
Yes, 870 Balboa Ln does offer parking.
Does 870 Balboa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 870 Balboa Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Balboa Ln have a pool?
Yes, 870 Balboa Ln has a pool.
Does 870 Balboa Ln have accessible units?
No, 870 Balboa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Balboa Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 Balboa Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 870 Balboa Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 870 Balboa Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
