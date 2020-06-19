Amenities

870 Balboa Ln Available 07/01/20 PROPERTY FORCE - Ground Floor ON THE WATER - Available 7-1-2020



Amenities:

In-unit laundry,

Storage area off patio,

Hardwood flooring,

Tiled bathrooms,

Newer carpet,

1 car garage with remote and storage,

Garbage and water included,

Access to pool and clubhouse.

Kayak Storage

Walking Path



Lovely 2 bedroom with small office, ground floor end unit condo located in the prestigious Islands community. This light and bright condo sits on the Lagoon in Foster City and is ideal for an indoor-outdoor lifestyle. The Spacious living room has recessed lighting and a wood burning fireplace. Separate dining room with a built in service area. Chefs kitchen with Silstone counters, butcher block island and plenty of storage. Large master suite with private patio and huge master bath featuring a whirlpool tub and linen closet. Adjacent to the master is an office, nursery or sitting area, you choose! Relax on the partially covered deck while taking in the view or jump in your kayak and enjoy the water. Close to shopping, parks and top Foster City schools.



-Rental Terms-

Utilities: Owner Pays Water/Garbage, Tenant Pays Gas/Electric & Cable

Available: Now

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 months rent



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



1. All applicants must view unit before applications will be processed. No special treatment for applications received prior to viewing the unit.

2. Applicants must provide a copy of their photo ID

3. Applicants must provide proof of income (last two most recent pay stubs/offer letter/etc.)

4. Application fee must be submitted with application



No Pets Allowed



