137 Apartments for rent in Fontana, CA with balcony
Fontana, California
Once upon a time, Fontana was just one of the smaller (shall we say, less urban?) cities dotting the Inland Empire. Although the city's now grown to nearly 200,000 residents and is on the commuter corridors of the 10, 15 and 210 freeways, somehow the nickname “Fontucky” has stuck. Don't let it deter you, however weird it feels to say, – if you're looking for an affordable alternative to the coastal cities, Fontucky just may fit the bill.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fontana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.