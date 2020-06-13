137 Apartments for rent in Fontana, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
14117 Redondo Court
14117 Redondo Court, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2157 sqft
Fontana Home - Property Id: 126544 LOCATION! A beautiful two-story turnkey home now available for rent in Fontana! Located in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE neighborhood of * HERITAGE VILLAGE * ! This home is located in the AWARD WINNING * * ETIWANDA SCHOOL

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
14515 Woodland Drive
14515 Woodland Drive, Fontana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
600 sqft
Welcome home to The Cottages! This 2 bedroom home has been completely remodeled and upgraded.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
West End
1 Unit Available
13634 Morgan Street
13634 Morgan Street, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2182 sqft
Welcome to 13634 Morgan in the reputable Heritage Community, where you can call it HOME. This house offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including a guest bedroom downstairs.

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
West End
1 Unit Available
14217 E Constitution Way
14217 East Constitution Way, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2207 sqft
Former model home with East Heritage schools with a light and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy good times in your spacious kitchen with a NEW stainless steel gas range and matching stainless steel microwave/range hood.

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
West End
1 Unit Available
14084 Catalina Court
14084 Catalina Court, Fontana, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,380
1708 sqft
Single family home in Fontana - Lovely 2 story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home located in Fontana off a cul-de-sac. This home offers, one bedroom and bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Beautiful vaulted ceilings with natural lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Fontana
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Etiwanda
22 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.

Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
1 Unit Available
8393 Cherry Avenue
8393 Cherry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
49222 sqft
Community Amenities: Hablamos Español! Brand NEW Units 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms 2 Car Attached Garage Common Area with Bench Style Seating Gated Complex HVAC in every Unit Laundry onsite Stainless Steel BBQ's Wide Screen Outdoor TV in Common

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Etiwanda
1 Unit Available
7331 Shelby Place
7331 Shelby Pl, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely end-unit condominium at Brighton Etiwanda, featuring attached garage, and an all upstairs living space featuring two balconies. The Master Bedroom features its own private balcony and a walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Fontana
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Terra Vista
13 Units Available
The Enclave at Homecoming
11755 Malaga Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,766
1756 sqft
Spacious apartments with walk-in closets and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a recreation center, sauna, tennis court and media room. Easy access to I-15 and I-10.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Terra Vista
6 Units Available
Montecito
11343 Mountain View Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
967 sqft
Located a short drive or bike ride from Milliken, West Greenway and Mountain View Parks. Recently renovated units feature granite counters and raised panel doors.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Terra Vista
6 Units Available
Santa Barbara At Rancho Cucamonga
10855 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,252
1094 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,574
1492 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,051
1906 sqft
Up to 4-bedroom apartments in Mediterranean-style complex with gym, garden, courtyard, pool, sauna and more. Ralph M. Lewis Park and Terra Vista Town Center mall are both within walking distance, with I-15 nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Terra Vista
10 Units Available
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
814 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,293
1148 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
11 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,573
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,697
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Creekside Alta Loma
10757 Lemon Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1125 sqft
Creekside Alta Loma CA Apartments offers pristine living experience in the heart of the city, an upscale area at the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eastside
24 Units Available
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,777
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Terra Vista
10 Units Available
Evergreen
10730 Church St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1168 sqft
Located along Church Street and close to Haven Ave. These luxurious apartments all have in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony and a fully appointed kitchen. Residents have use of a playground, a pool and carport.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Terra Vista
24 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
7868 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,771
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1365 sqft
Updated units with ceiling fans, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Residents have access to a basketball court, dog grooming area and business center. Near Ralph M. Lewis Park and Victoria Gardens mall.
City Guide for Fontana, CA

Fontana, California

Once upon a time, Fontana was just one of the smaller (shall we say, less urban?) cities dotting the Inland Empire. Although the city's now grown to nearly 200,000 residents and is on the commuter corridors of the 10, 15 and 210 freeways, somehow the nickname “Fontucky” has stuck. Don't let it deter you, however weird it feels to say, – if you're looking for an affordable alternative to the coastal cities, Fontucky just may fit the bill.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fontana? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fontana, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fontana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

