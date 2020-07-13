12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Auburn, CA

Apartment List
712 Dorothy Way,
712 Dorothy Way, Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn

Country Club Estates
12975 Erin Drive
12975 Erin Drive, North Auburn, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1602 sqft
To pre-qualify and SCHEDULE A SHOWING, CALL: (530) 429-5080 or visit the link below: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 10 miles of Auburn
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,523
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.

Secret Ravine - Sierra Bluffs
4848 El Verde Court
4848 El Verde Court, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1238 sqft
4848 El Verde Court Available 09/20/20 Wonderful 2bd/2ba Rocklin Home with 2 Car Garage - Great Location - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Rocklin home is located El Don Estates near Rocklin Road & Sierra College Blvd.

4950 Scarlet Oak Dr.
4950 Scarlet Oak Drive, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2471 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Greenwood! - Come see this beautiful single story home with plenty of flat acreage for your needs! This house features a wide open layout with 3 spacious bedrooms and open kitchen area.

5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.

10025 Ladybird Drive
10025 Ladybird Drive, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2100 sqft
Come and see this charming home! The outdoor amenities are sure to impress. Enjoy time outside with friends and family on the spacious, private lot.

Whitney Oaks
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.

7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.

Mission Hills
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.

3661 Magnolia Street
3661 Magnolia Street, Loomis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1498 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home - Loomis - Beautiful and large single family home in the heart of Loomis.

