2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103

Located in a peaceful neighborhood in Folsom, this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, townhouse property rental is unfurnished.
The comfortable and spacious interior has a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is readily equipped with fine cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. Its ceiling fans, HVAC, forced-air heater and central air conditioning keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of without a hassle. The exterior has a fenced yard. Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. The home has a 2-car attached garage.
The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity and gas (PG&E), sewage, trash, water, cable, and internet. Whereas the HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.
Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Natoma Station Mini Park A, Natoma Station Mini Park B, and Ernie Sheldon Park.
Bus lines:
50x 50 Express - 0.3 mile
Rail lines:
Gold Downtown Folsom - 1.2 miles
