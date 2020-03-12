2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Located in a peaceful neighborhood in Folsom, this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, townhouse property rental is unfurnished.



The comfortable and spacious interior has a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is readily equipped with fine cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. Its ceiling fans, HVAC, forced-air heater and central air conditioning keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of without a hassle. The exterior has a fenced yard. Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. The home has a 2-car attached garage.



The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity and gas (PG&E), sewage, trash, water, cable, and internet. Whereas the HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Natoma Station Mini Park A, Natoma Station Mini Park B, and Ernie Sheldon Park.



Bus lines:

50x 50 Express - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Gold Downtown Folsom - 1.2 miles



