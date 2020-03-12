All apartments in Folsom
2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103

2003 Ferry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Ferry Circle, Folsom, CA 95630

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located in a peaceful neighborhood in Folsom, this 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, townhouse property rental is unfurnished.

The comfortable and spacious interior has a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is readily equipped with fine cabinetry with ample storage, smooth countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. Its ceiling fans, HVAC, forced-air heater and central air conditioning keep the indoor temperature in constant warmth and comfort. An in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of without a hassle. The exterior has a fenced yard. Its a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are also welcome with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. The home has a 2-car attached garage.

The tenant must take responsibility for the electricity and gas (PG&E), sewage, trash, water, cable, and internet. Whereas the HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for other schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Natoma Station Mini Park A, Natoma Station Mini Park B, and Ernie Sheldon Park.

Bus lines:
50x 50 Express - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Gold Downtown Folsom - 1.2 miles

(RLNE5800265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 have any available units?
2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Folsom, CA.
What amenities does 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 have?
Some of 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 does offer parking.
Does 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2003 Ferry Circle Unit 103 has units with air conditioning.
