All apartments in Folsom
Find more places like 136 Dunstable Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Folsom, CA
/
136 Dunstable Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

136 Dunstable Way

136 Dunstable Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Folsom
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

136 Dunstable Way, Folsom, CA 95630
Willow Creek Estates South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
- Cool Pool! Great Location - close to Oak Chan Elementary, Castle Park and Folsom Community College. This 5 bdrm, 3 bath home features an open, spacious floor plan including tile, carpet and wood floors, tile counters, living room w/ fireplace, dining room, family room, formal dining room and inside laundry. Both front and backyards are fully landscaped with auto sprinklers, gardener, pool service and attached three car garage w/ opener. Schools, park and close proximity to Mercy Hospital and shopping.

Rent $2895
Security deposit $2800
Pets: NO
Utilities: Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage

You may apply online by clicking APPLY NOW from our website / property listing. Application fee is $35 per adult.

Screening guidelines: All individuals planning on living at the property over the age of 18, must apply.

For more details regarding this unit, please visit our website at www.residentialequitymgmt.com
*Please email Agent at janelle@residentialequitymgmt.com for details & showing time schedule.

QUALIFICATIONS:
Four basic items are used as criteria to determine whether a resident will be accepted for a rental home with Residential Equity Management.

1. The total income for the household must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be lawful and verifiable. We will ask for a current pay stub for each applicant. Other forms of verification may include: IRS 1040 (first 2 pages), court documentation, or county aid documentation.
2. A credit & unlawful detainer check will be ran.
3. Landlord history will be verified for at least the last 2 years & employment verification. Again, if any applicant has had an
eviction, the application will be declined.
4. A credit score of at least 650 is normally required.

Lease terms are (usually) 1 year in length, and renewable at the end of each term upon evaluation of the tenant’s payment history, adherence to the terms of the lease & owner approval.
*We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin.
Cal BRE #01150855

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Dunstable Way have any available units?
136 Dunstable Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Folsom, CA.
What amenities does 136 Dunstable Way have?
Some of 136 Dunstable Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Dunstable Way currently offering any rent specials?
136 Dunstable Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Dunstable Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Dunstable Way is pet friendly.
Does 136 Dunstable Way offer parking?
Yes, 136 Dunstable Way offers parking.
Does 136 Dunstable Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Dunstable Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Dunstable Way have a pool?
Yes, 136 Dunstable Way has a pool.
Does 136 Dunstable Way have accessible units?
Yes, 136 Dunstable Way has accessible units.
Does 136 Dunstable Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Dunstable Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Dunstable Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Dunstable Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir
Folsom, CA 95630
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive
Folsom, CA 95630
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway
Folsom, CA 95630
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop
Folsom, CA 95630
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Canyon Terrace Apartments
1600 Canyon Terrace Ln
Folsom, CA 95630
The Cottages at Folsom
1212 Bidwell Street
Folsom, CA 95630

Similar Pages

Folsom 1 BedroomsFolsom 2 Bedrooms
Folsom Apartments with ParkingFolsom Apartments with Pools
Folsom Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CALinda, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadstone
American River Canyon

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University