136 Dunstable Way

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking pool garage

- Cool Pool! Great Location - close to Oak Chan Elementary, Castle Park and Folsom Community College. This 5 bdrm, 3 bath home features an open, spacious floor plan including tile, carpet and wood floors, tile counters, living room w/ fireplace, dining room, family room, formal dining room and inside laundry. Both front and backyards are fully landscaped with auto sprinklers, gardener, pool service and attached three car garage w/ opener. Schools, park and close proximity to Mercy Hospital and shopping.



Rent $2895

Security deposit $2800

Pets: NO

Utilities: Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage



You may apply online by clicking APPLY NOW from our website / property listing. Application fee is $35 per adult.



Screening guidelines: All individuals planning on living at the property over the age of 18, must apply.



For more details regarding this unit, please visit our website at www.residentialequitymgmt.com

*Please email Agent at janelle@residentialequitymgmt.com for details & showing time schedule.



QUALIFICATIONS:

Four basic items are used as criteria to determine whether a resident will be accepted for a rental home with Residential Equity Management.



1. The total income for the household must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be lawful and verifiable. We will ask for a current pay stub for each applicant. Other forms of verification may include: IRS 1040 (first 2 pages), court documentation, or county aid documentation.

2. A credit & unlawful detainer check will be ran.

3. Landlord history will be verified for at least the last 2 years & employment verification. Again, if any applicant has had an

eviction, the application will be declined.

4. A credit score of at least 650 is normally required.



Lease terms are (usually) 1 year in length, and renewable at the end of each term upon evaluation of the tenant’s payment history, adherence to the terms of the lease & owner approval.

*We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin.

No Pets Allowed



