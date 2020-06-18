All apartments in Folsom
Find more places like 106 Pomine Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Folsom, CA
/
106 Pomine Ct
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

106 Pomine Ct

106 Pomine Court · (916) 710-8918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Folsom
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

106 Pomine Court, Folsom, CA 95630
Briggs Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0532376064 ---- Yes, we are accepting applications NOW. All listings should be presumed available and are removed immediately after taking deposit from an approved applicant. Take advantage of our ONLINE APPLICATION PROCESS. You may submit your application online, fax, email or in person. We do not release information on the application activity and encourage you to apply if you are interested in this property. You will generally receive an email update on your application status within 1 business day after applying. If your application is not processed you will not be charged any fees. Approved applicants are given 24hrs (1 business day) to place their deposit in order to hold the property and set a move in date. Please be sure to schedule a viewing of the property either before or immediately after submitting an application to rent. This property can only be held with a paid security deposit that guarantees the move in for up to two weeks after your application is approved. Anything beyond two weeks must be approved by the property manager in writing. It is suggested you not apply until this is agreed to. SCHEDULE An Agent SHOWING and receive email confirmation & a reminder via text message. Approved applicants may schedule private appointments if unable to attend one of our scheduled showings. REQUIREMENTS: Income (times monthly rent): 3 Credit (%):80% Rent/Own Refer. (yrs min): 2 Co Signer Accepted: No For Application FAQ - Click Here http://www.propertymanagement-sacramento.com/application-faq Visit www.HomeRiverSacramento.com CALL TODAY Contact: (916) 710-8918 jveliz@homeriver.com DRE# 0148624 We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin. AMENITIES: Heating: Central Air: Central Flooring: Wood Flooring, Carpet Stove: Gas Microwave:Yes Refrigerator:No Washer/dryer:hookups Garage/Parking: 3 car garage Levels: 2 Patio: Yes Yard care: Owner Family room: Yes Fireplace: Yes Pays water: Tenant Pays sewer: Tenant Pays garbage: Tenant Lease Term: 12 months Pets accepted w/$50mo pet rent: No Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Microwave Flooring Carpet Flooring Wood Heat Central Indoor Fireplace Levels 2 Levels Outdoor Lawn Care Included Parking 3 Car Garage Stove Gas Term 12 Month Utilities Tenant Pays Water, Sewer, Garbage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Pomine Ct have any available units?
106 Pomine Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Folsom, CA.
What amenities does 106 Pomine Ct have?
Some of 106 Pomine Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Pomine Ct currently offering any rent specials?
106 Pomine Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Pomine Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Pomine Ct is pet friendly.
Does 106 Pomine Ct offer parking?
Yes, 106 Pomine Ct does offer parking.
Does 106 Pomine Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Pomine Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Pomine Ct have a pool?
No, 106 Pomine Ct does not have a pool.
Does 106 Pomine Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 106 Pomine Ct has accessible units.
Does 106 Pomine Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Pomine Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Pomine Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Pomine Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 Pomine Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd
Folsom, CA 95630
Folsom Ranch
1000 Folsom Ranch Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
The Park on Riley
99 Cable Cir
Folsom, CA 95630
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr
Folsom, CA 95630
Hub Apartments
525 Willard Drive
Folsom, CA 95630
Talavera
1550 Broadstone Parkway
Folsom, CA 95630
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop
Folsom, CA 95630
Lake Pointe Apartments
7550 Folsom Auburn Rd
Folsom, CA 95630

Similar Pages

Folsom 1 BedroomsFolsom 2 Bedrooms
Folsom Apartments with GymFolsom Apartments with Parking
Folsom Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CADavis, CA
Stockton, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CA
Rosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadstone

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the Pacific
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity