Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:22 AM

105 Miller Way

105 Miller Way · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
Location

105 Miller Way, Folsom, CA 95630
American River Canyon

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Miller Way · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2390 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake, Historic Folsom and more...

Amenities feature a spacious floorplan that includes large living room, formal dining room, family room with vaulted ceiling, lots of windows and fireplace, breakfast nook, large kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, central heat & air, 2 car garage with door opener, nicely landscaped backyard with patio area.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays all utilities and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE5653916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Miller Way have any available units?
105 Miller Way has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Miller Way have?
Some of 105 Miller Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Miller Way currently offering any rent specials?
105 Miller Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Miller Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Miller Way is pet friendly.
Does 105 Miller Way offer parking?
Yes, 105 Miller Way does offer parking.
Does 105 Miller Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Miller Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Miller Way have a pool?
No, 105 Miller Way does not have a pool.
Does 105 Miller Way have accessible units?
No, 105 Miller Way does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Miller Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Miller Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Miller Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 Miller Way has units with air conditioning.
