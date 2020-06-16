105 Miller Way

Amenities

A Beautiful Folsom 3bd/2.5ba with 2 Car Garage & Extras! - This Beautiful Folsom 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in American River Canyon near American River Canyon Drive and River Ridge Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake, Historic Folsom and more...



Amenities feature a spacious floorplan that includes large living room, formal dining room, family room with vaulted ceiling, lots of windows and fireplace, breakfast nook, large kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, central heat & air, 2 car garage with door opener, nicely landscaped backyard with patio area.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays all utilities and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

