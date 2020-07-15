All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like 397 East Pacific Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, CA
/
397 East Pacific Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

397 East Pacific Avenue

397 East Pacific Avenue · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

397 East Pacific Avenue, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 397 East Pacific Avenue Fairfield CA · Avail. now

$2,316

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,269 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5886927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 East Pacific Avenue have any available units?
397 East Pacific Avenue has a unit available for $2,316 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 397 East Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 397 East Pacific Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 East Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
397 East Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 East Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 397 East Pacific Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 397 East Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 397 East Pacific Avenue offers parking.
Does 397 East Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 397 East Pacific Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 East Pacific Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 397 East Pacific Avenue has a pool.
Does 397 East Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 397 East Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 397 East Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 East Pacific Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 397 East Pacific Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd
Fairfield, CA 94533
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street
Fairfield, CA 94533
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms
Fairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Fairfield Pet Friendly PlacesSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CARoseville, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAArden-Arcade, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAVacaville, CA
Daly City, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CASan Ramon, CAFoster City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Solano Community CollegeCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity