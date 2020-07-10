Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA with washer-dryer

8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
20 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
6 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,682
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
5 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
15 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,733
1454 sqft
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
1 Unit Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
1 Unit Available
ReNew Park Viva
1111 Alaska Avenue, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
923 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
6 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
7 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,708
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.

1 Unit Available
2411 Baltic
2411 Baltic Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Beautifully updated unit close to schools and shopping, You don't want to miss this one! - This stylish 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom two story residence has been beautifully remodeled and freshly painted with updated amenities and features.

1 Unit Available
39 El Basset Ct.
39 El Basset Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1164 sqft
39 El Basset Ct. Fairfield - Community Pool. Washer & Dryer Included and inside unit. Refrigerator Included. Covered Parking Spot. Large Enclosed Patio with Large Storage Room. 1 Year Lease. No Pets. Water & Garbage Included with Rent.
5 Units Available
ReNew on Sunset
766 Sunset Ave, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
847 sqft
Located in the heart of the historic waterfront area. Apartments feature living and dining areas, a balcony or patio, and vaulted ceilings. Near Highway 12 and I-80. On-site fitness room, whirlpool spa, and pool.
7 Units Available
The Henley Apartment Homes
313 Sandy Ln, Suisun City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
850 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-80 and Highway 12. Units feature designer lights, stainless steel appliance packages and energy-efficient Nest thermostats. Community includes pool, fitness center and more.
18 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
14 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,795
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,731
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
19 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,930
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
951 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
6 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
3 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
814 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
7 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
565 East Wigeon
565 East Wigeon Way, Suisun City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1678 sqft
Close to KROC center - Single story 4 bedroom 2 bath home within close distance to KROC center for swimming and sports, close to hwy 12 access. Newer carpet and interior paint. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer for tenant use.
7 Units Available
Sterling Village
88 Valle Vista Ave, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,856
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Touro University, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have washer/dryers and private patio/balconies. Community is pet-friendly with a swimming pool, jacuzzi and meticulous landscaping.
9 Units Available
Glen Cove
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
56 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,771
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
29 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve. Offering 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes in American Canyon, each home comes with attached garages with direct entry, open concept floor plans, and the latest in designer finishes.

July 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fairfield rents decline sharply over the past month

Fairfield rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairfield stand at $1,327 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,659 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fairfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fairfield over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in California for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fairfield

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fairfield, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fairfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Fairfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,659 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fairfield fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fairfield than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Fairfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

