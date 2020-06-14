53 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA with garage
Welcome to the far North Bay, the Flats and also Jelly Belly Land! That's right you lucky new Bay Area resident, your new neighbor, the Jelly Belly factory, is the leading manufacturer of adorable mammal-shaped Easter candies! Now let's find you an equally adorable apartment!
Fairfield may be most desired for its proximity to other more populous California cities, as it is equidistant to both San Francisco and Sacramento. Fairfield does have its fair share of local activities and amenities, including a row of restaurants, bars and shops in the old downtown area, and the Westfield Solano Mall, which is chock full of the traditional chain stores and restaurants.
Guess what! Fairfield is also really close to other things! (Seriously, when is Fairfield going to change its motto to "Live here to go elsewhere!"?) The scenic Napa Valley is a little over 15 miles from town and a short drive south will put you at the many nature preserves found along Grizzly Bay. So go ahead and get sloshed on some wine then hike around in your new hometown! See more
Fairfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.