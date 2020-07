Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance car wash area carport coffee bar fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet valet service

Our community is nestled along Fair Oak's beautiful Winding Way just minutes from the Folsom and Gold River areas. We offer amenities such as an all-inclusive Business Center, 24 hour Fitness Center, Two Sparkling Pools and Relaxing Spa, Custom Built Entertainment Area with BBQ and Outdoor Fireplace, Complimentary Gourmet Coffee & Teas and Daily Newspaper. Each of our apartment homes includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer & much more! Hazel Ranch also offers pet friendly apartments in Fair Oaks, CA. Please call for an appointment today.



