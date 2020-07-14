Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly carport cc payments dog park hot tub online portal package receiving

An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations. Nestled in a park-like setting on a beautiful four-acre hilltop near the American River, Eclipse 96 Apartments exquisite condominium style homes feature numerous upgrades, including granite kitchen counters, gas fireplaces, and in-home washers and dryers. It’s central location near Trader Joe’s, Target, and several popular markets, as well as a short distance to Sunrise Mall & Marketplace, makes all of your shopping, dining and retail needs conveniently close; while easy access to Highway 50 and Interstate 80 make every day errands and commuting to Sacramento and Roseville a breeze. Eclipse 96 Apartments stands alone as the premier community in the Fair Oaks area.