Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Eclipse 96 Apartments

12202 Fair Oaks Blvd · (833) 559-5537
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 77 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 57 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eclipse 96 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
dog park
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations. Nestled in a park-like setting on a beautiful four-acre hilltop near the American River, Eclipse 96 Apartments exquisite condominium style homes feature numerous upgrades, including granite kitchen counters, gas fireplaces, and in-home washers and dryers. It’s central location near Trader Joe’s, Target, and several popular markets, as well as a short distance to Sunrise Mall & Marketplace, makes all of your shopping, dining and retail needs conveniently close; while easy access to Highway 50 and Interstate 80 make every day errands and commuting to Sacramento and Roseville a breeze. Eclipse 96 Apartments stands alone as the premier community in the Fair Oaks area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47
Deposit: $500- 1 bedroom, $600 2 Bedroom
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restricted, Weight Restricted
Parking Details: Covered Carport- 1 per apartment no cost. Covered lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eclipse 96 Apartments have any available units?
Eclipse 96 Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Eclipse 96 Apartments have?
Some of Eclipse 96 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eclipse 96 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Eclipse 96 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eclipse 96 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Eclipse 96 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Eclipse 96 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Eclipse 96 Apartments offers parking.
Does Eclipse 96 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eclipse 96 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eclipse 96 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Eclipse 96 Apartments has a pool.
Does Eclipse 96 Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Eclipse 96 Apartments has accessible units.
Does Eclipse 96 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eclipse 96 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Eclipse 96 Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Eclipse 96 Apartments has units with air conditioning.
