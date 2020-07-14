Amenities
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations. Nestled in a park-like setting on a beautiful four-acre hilltop near the American River, Eclipse 96 Apartments exquisite condominium style homes feature numerous upgrades, including granite kitchen counters, gas fireplaces, and in-home washers and dryers. It’s central location near Trader Joe’s, Target, and several popular markets, as well as a short distance to Sunrise Mall & Marketplace, makes all of your shopping, dining and retail needs conveniently close; while easy access to Highway 50 and Interstate 80 make every day errands and commuting to Sacramento and Roseville a breeze. Eclipse 96 Apartments stands alone as the premier community in the Fair Oaks area.